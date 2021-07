The nominated albums for the 2021 Mercury Prize have been revealed, with bands such as Wolf Alice, Black Country New Road and Mogwai making the list. The full list spans a wealth of genres, but from a pure guitar perspective, there’s still a breadth of sounds on display. There’s the eclectic singer-songwriter style of Fender Next artist Arlo Parks sitting next to the angular post-punk-post-rock meld of Black Country New Road, the fuzzy soundscapes and more traditional post-rock of Mogwai, and a refreshed, updated take on dream-pop and shoegaze from Wolf Alice.