The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to etch their name in glory by securing the NBA Finals on Tuesday night — and an opportunity to make the “Bucks in 6” mantra a reality. Saturday's Game 5 saw the biggest crowd at the Deer District, with people being turned away by Milwaukee police due to capacity limits. There are tickets still available for Tuesday's Game 6 and it is anticipated that thousands will pack the district again to be part of history.