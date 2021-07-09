Cancel
Arizona Department of Education Announces Partnership with Discovery Education to Bring Flexible Digital Resources to All Students

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) today launched a new partnership with Discovery Education, a worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art K-12 digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. By strategically using federal relief and recovery dollars, teachers and students across the state will soon receive access to Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform. As students, teachers, and families prepare to return to in-person learning, the Arizona Department of Education and Discovery Education are committed to meeting students where they are to accelerate learning.

