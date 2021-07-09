Arizona Department of Education Announces Partnership with Discovery Education to Bring Flexible Digital Resources to All Students

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) today launched a new partnership with Discovery Education, a worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art K-12 digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. By strategically using federal relief and recovery dollars, teachers and students across the state will soon receive access to Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform. As students, teachers, and families prepare to return to in-person learning, the Arizona Department of Education and Discovery Education are committed to meeting students where they are to accelerate learning.