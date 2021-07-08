Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Has a Message for YOU!

 12 days ago

County Employees Offered at Least 94% Less Than Grocery Workers; After Weeks Pondering Union’s Proposal to Honor the Juneteenth Holiday, County Still Has NO Position!. After weeks of negotiations for a successor Fringe Benefit Memorandum of Understanding, the County refused to appropriately recognize our front line sacrifices during the pandemic and instead proposed that we forgo our contractual right to protect health coverage for County employees who participate in the Kaiser and Cigna medical plans in exchange for as little as 21¢/hour in Hazard Bonus, when in Feb. 2021 the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance requiring $5/hour 'hero pay' for grocery workers.

