Low-Energy Ice-Powered Air Conditioners
The 'Yuki' 3D-printed air conditioner is a compact appliance for use in the summer months that will offer users the ability to beat the heat without the need for larger alternatives. The air conditioner features a 3D-printed construction that is compact and well-suited for placement on a desktop, and also makes use of biodegradable materials. The unit works by being filled with ice and will work to circulate the coldness around the user for an optimized amount of cooling.www.trendhunter.com
