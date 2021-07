SINGLE-A BORAH 4, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3. At Centennial, Borah’s late offensive outburst hurt the Razorbacks in a low-scoring loss. Trem Tolman struck out two and gave up just one run in four innings to start the game, but didn’t get an out in the fifth. He and reliever Maddox Moore combined to give up three runs in the inning, turning a 2-1 Pocatello lead into a 4-2 deficit.