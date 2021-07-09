Cancel
Malik, Sarpatta Parambarai, Toofaan lead Amazon Prime Video's 8-day extravaganza

By Balakumar K
TechRadar
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon Prime Video is marking its 'Prime Day' celebrations with the world premiere of Malayalam thriller Malik starring Fahadh Faasil, the much-expected Pa Ranjith-helmed Tamil film Sarpatta Parambarai, the Kannada comedy drama Ikkat, and Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan. The 8-day extravaganza began yesterday (July 8) with the India premiere of...

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

Fahadh Faasil
Farhan Akhtar
Billie Eilish
Mahesh Narayanan
#Tom And Jerry#Amazon Prime Video#Malayalam#Tamil#H E R#Hostel#North Madras#Ott#Bhaag#Judas Black Messiah#Instagram#Techradarindia#Sports
