Malik, Sarpatta Parambarai, Toofaan lead Amazon Prime Video's 8-day extravaganza

Wednesday June 30th, 2021 is the date the cast & crew of Envy officially finished filming their movie. It is the end of an era for them filming this masterpiece from February 27th, 2021-June 30th, 2021. They started rehearsals in January, so they have been going at this project for a long 4-5 month time period. Here is Niko Gunn, Elijah Garcia, and Darrell Battle doing their victory poses for the completion of the filming of Envy. By the looks of it, they are having a blast and an amazing fun time on their last day on set of Envy. The cast & crew began filming their last day on set since 5AM and they finished around 4:30pm. They filmed their first session of scenes in Corona, CA and filmed their second session in Pasadena, CA. This day was the time for the extras in the movie to shine. The long hours, blood, sweat, tears, patience, and time they have put into this film finally paid off. It was a very emotional rollercoaster to finish filming this movie due to various reasons: reschedules, reshoots, delays, and etc.