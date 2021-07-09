Qumulo Expands Cloud Q Offering with Qumulo on Azure as a Service

As an analyst, I follow all the tier one mobile network operators on the globe. Each is unique in regard to their subscriber base, vertical market focus and investment areas, and AT&T is no exception. The operator's investment in research and development is impressive, as demonstrated by its Bell Labs efforts and Linux Foundation networking group contribution (see my past writing on the Linux Foundation here). AT&T is also a leader among its peers with respect to software-defined networking (SDN), an edge it’s held for nearly six years. Since accomplishing its lofty goal of virtualizing three fourths of its network functions by 2020, AT&T has shown the world the benefits: improved deployment agility, reduced capital expense and improved performance for mission-critical workloads.