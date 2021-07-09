Qumulo Expands Cloud Q Offering with Qumulo on Azure as a Service
SEATTLE – July 7, 2021 – Qumulo, provider of solutions aimed at simplifying enterprise unstructured data management across hybrid-cloud environments, today announced the public launch of Qumulo on Azure as a Service (QaaS), a petabyte-scale file data management platform in the cloud delivered with the simplicity of a managed service. Customers can now set up a petabyte-scale file data lake for data-intensive workloads such as video editorial, medical imaging, and AI driven analytics with the simplicity and flexibility of the Qumulo platform, combined with the scale and power of Microsoft Azure’s cloud resources.www.hpcwire.com
