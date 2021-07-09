Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Qumulo Expands Cloud Q Offering with Qumulo on Azure as a Service

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 11 days ago

SEATTLE – July 7, 2021 – Qumulo, provider of solutions aimed at simplifying enterprise unstructured data management across hybrid-cloud environments, today announced the public launch of Qumulo on Azure as a Service (QaaS), a petabyte-scale file data management platform in the cloud delivered with the simplicity of a managed service. Customers can now set up a petabyte-scale file data lake for data-intensive workloads such as video editorial, medical imaging, and AI driven analytics with the simplicity and flexibility of the Qumulo platform, combined with the scale and power of Microsoft Azure’s cloud resources.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#Public Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Storage#Qaas#Mac#Casepoint#Azure Storage#Api#Qumulo Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
Related
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

AT&T Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud

Telecommunications company AT&T Inc. (T) recently announced to offer new solutions across AT&T’s 5G and Google Cloud’s edge computing portfolio. This expansion of collaboration follows over a year of partnership between AT&T and Google Cloud in developing solutions for enterprises. Following the news release, shares of the company declined marginally...
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Beefs Up Azure Migration Offerings At Inspire 2021

As you would probably expect, Microsoft Azure is playing a big part in the ongoing Microsoft Inspire 2021 partner conference. On day one of the event, Microsoft discussed various ways it is improving Azure to help organizations migrating to the cloud. To start, Microsoft has rebranded the Azure Migration Program...
Softwareonmsft.com

Inspire 2021: Microsoft announces Windows 365, Cloud PC to offer Windows 10, 11 as a cloud service

Microsoft finally announced its rumored Cloud PC service at the 2021 edition of its annual partner conference, Microsoft Inspire. Windows 365 allows streaming Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it’s available), including apps, data, and settings, as a cloud service. It takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience to your personal or corporate devices.
Businessmartechseries.com

CloudReplica® Expands Upstream Service Offerings and Onboards Key Industry Executive

Celebrating 12 years – CloudReplica hires Upstream Energy veteran Stuart Lowery. CloudReplica®, the leading provider of Data replication and Cloud Services, announced that CloudReplica has hired industry veteran Stuart Lowery to the position of Vice President of Global Business Development. Drawing from 30+ years of Upstream Energy Exploration and Production experience, Stuart will lead the company’s new and expanded services portfolio. Stuart has held a variety of strategic positions including Landmark Graphics/Halliburton, Paradigm Geophysical/Emerson, Co-founder of GeoComputing, and most recently as the Global Alliance Manager for Energy at AWS.
Businesschannele2e.com

Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Azure, 365 Cloud Distributor Resello

Pax8 has acquired Resello, a Microsoft CSP Indirect Partner that supports VARs and MSPs across Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 388 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
SoftwareLumia UK

Upgrade to Azure Communication Services Calling JavaScript SDK 1.1.0 by 31 July 2021

On 24 August 2021, WebRTC APIs - specifically Plan B Session Description Protocol (SDP) API - will be retired in popular web browsers. To avoid browser compatibility risk and service disruption to your customers, please upgrade to Azure Communication Services’ Calling SDK 1.1.0 for JavaScript by 31 July 2021. While we still support earlier versions of JavaScript SDK 1.1.0, they will be marked as deprecated in NPM and other repositories.
ComputersLumia UK

Enhance your cloud skills and accelerate digital transformation with Inside Azure for IT

Over the last year, we’ve seen accelerated cloud adoption and digital transformation across every industry—all aimed at optimizing business operations, saving money, and enhancing customer experiences. As organizations continue to transform, IT will continue to be in a position of leadership—with a vision of what’s possible. Your responsibilities as IT professionals will continue to grow and keeping your cloud skills up to date is critical to fuel your innovation and success.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

AT&T Puts Its 5G Future In The Azure Cloud

As an analyst, I follow all the tier one mobile network operators on the globe. Each is unique in regard to their subscriber base, vertical market focus and investment areas, and AT&T is no exception. The operator's investment in research and development is impressive, as demonstrated by its Bell Labs efforts and Linux Foundation networking group contribution (see my past writing on the Linux Foundation here). AT&T is also a leader among its peers with respect to software-defined networking (SDN), an edge it’s held for nearly six years. Since accomplishing its lofty goal of virtualizing three fourths of its network functions by 2020, AT&T has shown the world the benefits: improved deployment agility, reduced capital expense and improved performance for mission-critical workloads.
TechnologyHPCwire

BMW Launches ‘Quantum Computing Challenge’ in Collaboration with AWS

MUNICH, July 13, 2021 — Starting today, researchers, start-ups and pioneering companies from the global quantum computing community can propose solutions for specific industrial challenges to the BMW Group Quantum Computing Challenge. Run in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), the Challenge encourages entrants to come up with innovative quantum algorithms and test their solutions on real quantum computing technologies. Quantum computing holds potential to address challenging problems in the automotive sector in complex optimisation, materials research, and – in the form of quantum machine learning – automated driving in tomorrow’s world.
SoftwareHPCwire

PTC Collaborates with NVIDIA and NetApp to Launch AI Integration Hub

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 — PTC System (S) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of IIJ Inc. (PTC), today announced the launch of an AI Integration Hub to enable enterprises to better harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to solve complex problems. The PTC AI Integration Hub is built on NetApp ONTAP AI, a converged infrastructure stack that combines NVIDIA DGX systems for compute and NetApp All Flash FAS (AFF) for cloud-connected storage.
Technologycodeinwp.com

AWS vs Azure: Which of These Cloud Computing Giants Is Better in 2021?

An in-depth comparison of AWS vs Azure (with five key criteria) Whether creating applications, storing data, streaming video, or completing any type of technological project requiring cloud computing, you must look at several key areas to figure out if a service will work properly for you and cost you the least amount of money.
ComputersLumia UK

Innovate from cloud to edge on your terms with Azure

The challenges of the past year revealed that serving and making a difference for each other, our communities, and the world around us is more critical than ever. In order to persevere and drive business success, organizations must be future-ready, build on their terms, operate hybrid seamlessly, and do all of this with an uncompromising foundation of trust. Microsoft Azure is committed to helping every organization accomplish just that, as outlined by our announcements at this week’s Microsoft Inspire.
SoftwareHPCwire

StrongBox Data Solutions Announces StrongLink 3.2 with Automation, Performance Improvements

PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2021 — StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS), a leading provider of autonomous large-scale data management and archive solutions, today announced the introduction of StrongLink 3.2, delivering increased levels of automation and performance to radically simplify data management. The combination of StrongLink’s foundational capabilities and new 3.2 software enhancements offers IT managers and channel partners a vendor-neutral solution to data and multi-vendor storage resource management with proven scalability to accommodate any sized environment. It also provides predictable pricing based on required performance, not capacity, so costs do not increase as data volumes grow.
ComputersLumia UK

Public preview: Azure Spring Cloud New Relic One integration and additional feature updates

As of July 2021, the following updates and new features are now available in Azure Spring Cloud:. Monitor apps with New Relic One (public preview). As developers move to the cloud, they want to instrument applications for application performance monitoring (APM) using familiar tools. With the integration of New Relic One in Azure Spring Cloud, Spring Boot applications can easily be monitored with New Relic One for faster troubleshooting.
Businessaithority.com

IBM to Acquire Bluetab to Expand Data and Hybrid Cloud Consulting Services in Europe and Latin America

Helping Clients Generate Business Value From Data and AI to Create New Customer Experiences and Redefine Operations. IBM announced an agreement to acquire Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM’s data services consulting practice to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

AT&T, Google Cloud Expand 5G, Edge Partnership

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud announced new solutions across 5G and edge computing portfolio, including on-premises Multi-access Edge Compute solution, and Network Edge abilities through LTE, 5G, and wireline. AT&T and Google Cloud have been developing edge solutions for the enterprise for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy