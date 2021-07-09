Opinion | Robocalls stink, but help is on the way | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Thursday’s Ransom Note: ridding ourselves of robocalls. I don’t know if we'll ever get rid of them entirely, but a new prevention program instituted by the FCC this week should help a lot. Called "Stir/Shaken," it creates technical standards for carriers like AT&T and Verizon so they can prevent spoofing. That's when robocallers make a call look like it's from your area code making you more likely to pick up. The tactic often works, scamming people out of money or their sensitive personal information.