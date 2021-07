Netflix is bringing back one of their hit comedy series for a third season. News broke today in a release from the streaming giant that The Standups would be back for another round of laughs. The series follows a bunch of comedians who have reached great heights in their careers touring festivals and showing off their material in front of live crowds. It’s not hard to see that people would flock to a show like that during quarantine in an effort to feel some familiarity. In fact, Season 3 of the show is filming now and Netflix is looking for people to attend the screenings in New York City during August. The Edison Ballroom on W. 47th Street will play host to a stacked cast of performers. Specifically, Janelle James, Brian Simpson, and Mark Nomad will be on hand to bring the funny to the festivities. Check out a sample from Kyle Kinane down below: