Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Poster And Trailer For Marvel Studios WHAT IF…?

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has released these new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Whatifofficial#Disney Disney#National Geographic#Star#The Walt Disney Company#The Walt Disney Studios#Disney Hulu#Espn#Trackback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Pixar
Related
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Netflix Documentary PRAY AWAY

Check out these official poster and trailer for Netflix Original Documentary PRAY AWAY. The film debuts globally on Netflix August 3rd. Following an incredibly moving premiere the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, with survivor Julie Rodgers and former leader Randy Thomas in attendance, the film also screened at DOC 10 in Chicago and AFI DOCS in Washington D.C. The film had originally been invited to Tribeca and Telluride in 2020 before festivals were paused due to Covid-19.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's What If...? Trailer Arrives, Disney+ Announces Summer Release Date

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for Marvel's What If...?, the new animated series that reimagines how major events could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new poster has also been released which features the tagline, "One question changes everything." The new trailer, which features the actual actors from the MCU reprising their roles by doing voiceovers for the series, can be watched below.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 2 Release Date | Disney+ Hotstar

The Marvel Universe is undergoing a huge transformation. Fans now have their new Captain America thanks to the arrival of the most-anticipated series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier presented Sam Wilson as the new hero after some big narrative twists. Season 1 aired six episodes, and fans are eagerly anticipating Season 2 with bated breath. So, will The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 2 bring the Marvels back? Here are all of the most recent updates.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Disney Pixar’s TURNING RED

Check out these new trailer and poster showcasing the upcoming all-new original feature film “Turning Red” from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, “Bao.” Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (“The Chair,” “Killing Eve”) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” releases March 11, 2022.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final Marvel role in ‘What If…?’ drops

It’s rare that a trailer feels so touching and existential. Disney+ dropped the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ animated series, “What If…?” on Thursday, and the two-minute clip is surprisingly emotional in multiple ways. Not only does it explore a “multiverse of unlimited possibilities,” but it features the late Chadwick Boseman voicing his final Marvel Cinematic Universe role.
TV & Videosthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW MARVEL STUDIOS SERIES “WHAT IF…?” LAUNCHES ON DISNEY+ WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

New Official Trailer For Disney+ Original Series ‘BEHIND THE ATTRACTION’

Disney+ released this official trailer for “Behind the Attraction.” Narrated by Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”), the 10-part series gives viewers an exclusive peek “behind the curtain” of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to “it’s a small world” to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. “Behind the Attraction” delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves. “Behind the Attraction” begins streaming on Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+ with five episodes at launch, and five additional episodes coming to service later this year.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Special Episode of “DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN” Features Making of Season 2 Finale. Premieres August 25 on Disney+

In last year’s Season 2 finale of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. Reaction to the episode was emotionally-charged for many, deeply resonating with generations of fans who were elated to see the Jedi Master in his post-Return of the Jedi prime. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” debuting August 25 on Disney+.
Moviesthefancarpet.com

New Trailer, Posters & Cast Revealed for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ All-New Original Film ENCANTO

New Trailer, Posters & Cast Revealed for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ All-New Original Film “Encanto”. Carlos Vives Sings Original Song “Colombia, Mi Encanto”. A new trailer, poster and photos are now available introducing audiences to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto,” the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For CRYPTOZOO Starring Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan and Michael Cera

Check out these official poster and trailer for CRYPTOZOO starring Lake Bell. Magnolia Pictures will release CRYPTOZOO everywhere August 20, 2021. Starring Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie and Angeliki Papoulia. Visionary comic book writer/artist/filmmaker Dash Shaw’s vibrant, fantastical animated feature...
Moviesepicstream.com

Jar Jar Binks Actor Volunteers to Become Reed Richards in Fantastic Four Reboot

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Jonathan Majors' casting as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe raised quite a few eyebrows within the fandom when it was first reported. Considering the villain's ties to the Fantastic Four's defacto leader Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, casting a black actor to play Kang came as a huge shocker to longtime followers of the comics. This of course led to the speculation that Marvel Studios is casting a person of color for the role of Richards to pretty much complement Majors' casting.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art For Hulu’s WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA Season 2 Which Premieres Sept. 8th

Hulu has announced that the second season of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will premiere with the first three episodes on September 8th and every Wu-Wednesday following. The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.
TV SeriesTVLine

What If...?: Marvel Studios' Animated, Alt-Universe Series to Drop in August

Your summer vacation plans now include a trip through the multiverse. Disney+ announced Thursday that What If…?, Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 11. As teased in the series’ latest trailer, embedded above, What If…? reimagines famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe —...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed Alongside A Badass New Poster For The Marvel Studios Movie

Black Widow is now playing in theaters (finally!) and, as per usual, we have a CinemaScore for the movie. They poll moviegoers after the opening night of a major release like this one to generate a score, and while it doesn't mean much (it certainly won't have the same impact on box officing takings as a Rotten Tomatoes score), it's a good way of judging how people have responded to a movie.
MoviesPosted by
K92.3

‘WandaVision’ Earns 23 Emmy Nominations For Marvel Studios

WandaVision has garnered a bewitching 23 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The nominations for the highly anticipated award ceremony were released on Tuesday morning, with WandaVision scoring Marvel Studios’ first major Emmy noms in history. In terms of most nominations, the Disney+ series sits just behind Netflix’s The Crown...
Comicsramascreen.com

New Falcone Clip From BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN PART 2

Sofia Falcone comes to her father’s aide in Gotham City, but Carmine Falcone already has new, unlikely partners to escalate his plans in this all-new clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This MONSTERS AT WORK Deleted Scene

Disney has released this deleted scene from “MONSTERS AT WORK.” New Episodes Stream Every Wednesday on Disney+. “Monsters at Work” takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at MonstersUniversity and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Comments / 0

Community Policy