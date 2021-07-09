Poster And Trailer For Marvel Studios WHAT IF…?

Hulu has announced that the second season of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will premiere with the first three episodes on September 8th and every Wu-Wednesday following. The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.