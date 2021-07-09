New Trailer And Posters For Disney’s New Animated Film ENCANTO

Disney+ released this official trailer for “Behind the Attraction.” Narrated by Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”), the 10-part series gives viewers an exclusive peek “behind the curtain” of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to “it’s a small world” to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. “Behind the Attraction” delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves. “Behind the Attraction” begins streaming on Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+ with five episodes at launch, and five additional episodes coming to service later this year.