CLAVERACK — The Claverack Republican Club announces that the Summer Concert Series will return to Claverack in July. This year’s Concert Series will feature three special promotion nights for local community service organizations and the fifth annual Emergency Services Appreciation Night. The series takes place Thursday evenings in July and August at the Claverack Town Park, Church Street, Mellenville. All the concerts are free of charge and open to the public. The grounds open at 6 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7 p.m.