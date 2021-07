The Celtics coaching staff under the newly hired Ime Udoka will almost entirely comprise new faces, after the latest reported changes to take place. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are not renewing the contracts of longtime assistants Jay Larranaga and Jamie Young. The latter was the team’s longest-tenured assistant, having worked in Boston since 2000. Larranaga joined the team in 2012, one season before Brad Stevens was hired as head coach, and was previously considered a prime internal candidate to become head coach.