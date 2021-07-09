Bank of Zachary hosts Livingston Parish branch Grand Opening

Livingston Parish Chamber welcomed Bank of Zachary to Livingston Parish with a Grand Opening. The Livingston Parish Chamber recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening that was meant to be last year. The event included a speech from the President and CEO, Mark Marrioneaux who gave mention and thanks to everyone that contributed to the new location in Watson. This is also a great transition for most Bank of Zachary employees, having most currently residing in or originally from Livingston Parish.