Health

Prescription Problems

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen’s new medication, aducanumab, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. Marketed with the brand name, Aduhelm, this is the first medication that targets the fundamental pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease and the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s since 2003. With 44 million people worldwide who have Alzheimer’s Disease, shouldn’t that be good news?

