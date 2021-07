Researchers from the US Department of Energy have been busy analysing alternatives to landfill when it comes to disposing of food waste, with four options identified. The expected decline in the number of landfills across the United States coupled with bans on disposing large amounts of organic waste in landfills that have been enacted in multiple states has prompted researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to examine other ways to grapple with the issue of food waste disposal.