Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Ohio State in the mix for Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell

buckeyextra.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a small list of players who are still an option forOhio State to add to the men’s basketball roster for this upcoming season. Louisiana’s Cedric Russell is on it, and the prolific guard entering his fifth season of college ball told 247Sports.com that he has the Buckeyes among a list of five schools under consideration. In an article published Thursday morning, Russell said he is also considering Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Marquette and St. John’s and that he plans on committing toward “the end of this week.”

www.buckeyextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Texas Tech#Louisiana Tech#Wbns Fm#Penn State#Bucknell#Ragin#Cajuns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Marquette University
Related
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew launch into space aboard New Shepard

On the first passenger test flight for his space company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos blasted into space from West Texas along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen aboard the rocket New Shepard. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Corn Ranch, Texas.July 20, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy