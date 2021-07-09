Ohio State in the mix for Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell

There is a small list of players who are still an option forOhio State to add to the men’s basketball roster for this upcoming season. Louisiana’s Cedric Russell is on it, and the prolific guard entering his fifth season of college ball told 247Sports.com that he has the Buckeyes among a list of five schools under consideration. In an article published Thursday morning, Russell said he is also considering Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Marquette and St. John’s and that he plans on committing toward “the end of this week.”