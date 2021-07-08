William 'Bill' Duncan Smith
William “Bill” Duncan Smith, age 88, of Franklin, T passed away July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Joplin, Missouri to the late Charles and Gayrite Smith. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he was a magazine publisher with Greysmith Publishing. He is preceded in death by his son, Andrew P. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Joan Smith; son, Charles M. (Marla) Smith; daughter, Karen K. (Steve) Williams; grandchildren, Robin (Alec) Interante, Brenda (Cliff) Johnson, Lauren (Ryan) Interante and Aly Smith.www.williamsonhomepage.com
