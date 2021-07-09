Cancel
Pets

Pet of the Week: Gable

stevenspoint.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGable is a labrador-boxer mix. He is medium in size, has been alter and is 3 years old. Gable is a high energy dog, perfect for a runner or active family. If you are interested in learning more about Gable, call 715-344-6012.

#Gable#Dog
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Haddie

This gorgeous gal came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another shelter. Haddie would do best in a home where she is the only dog and she might be able to live with children at least six years old. When she arrived at Animal Friends it was discovered that Haddie had some health issues and was in need of surgery, which an adoption counselor would be happy to discuss with a potential adopter. Now, Haddie has recovered and is ready to find her forever home.
PetsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Hilton

Diamond is a pit mix about a year old. She was surrendered by previous owner who couldn't give needed attention. We have discovered she is deaf and our volunteer has spent a lot of time working with her and hand signals. She loves to play fetch. She’s quick to learn and wants to please. She needs an experienced home with a fenced in yard and no other pets. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
Petsmorethanthecurve.com

Augie | Pet of the Week

Augie was brought home to Roxborough at eight weeks of age while his human mother was recovering from a seizure. Augie has some health issues, including IBD (Inflammatory bowel), which makes it difficult for him to keep food in his system. This results in him losing weight. However, due to much perseverance, and activities to build muscle tone, he has been able to maintain his weight between 93-98 pounds.
Petsrepublictimes.net

Lulu | Pet of the Week

Hi there! My name is Lulu! I am a shy but sweet girl who loves running around the yard and playing with my buddies. It may take me a few minutes to warm up to you but once I do, I love affection. I enjoy playing with toys and chewing on bones. I like long walks in the park and being outside in the sun. Could I be your new walking buddy?
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: China

Check out those peepers! This week’s shelter pet is China who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. A sweet little lady who is either a Persian or Burmese mix, China is estimated to be around 7 years young. She was found outside of a Chinese restaurant trying to get anyone’s attention. China is a bit on the timid side but she loves to be petted and adored. She would love a quiet home where she will only know love and affection for the rest of her life!
Petsyoursun.com

Pets of the week: Baby and Casanova

The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Baby and Casanova. Baby was a scared kitten that hissed and backed into the corner of his condo. Never swatted, he was just very frightened and not used to being handled. So he went to a foster home and, along with four other shy boys, learned that people are good. People give food, play and love. He may always hesitate when being picked up, but once in your arms, he purrs and is a happy, loving boy. He has lots of energy and loves to zoom around. He adores other cats ... even big ones. Gentle love is required for this fella.
Petskion546.com

Pet of the week: Meet Jellybean

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Jellybean is a mini Pinch mix, and is about 1 1/2 years old. She's energetic and almost house trained. If anyone is interested in giving Jellybean her forever home or see other animals available for adoption, they are welcome to visit the South County Animal Rescue Facebook page.
Petsmorethanthecurve.com

Sable | Pet of the Week

Sable is a five-year-old terrier mix who was rescued. She was adopted two years ago from Philly ACCT by a Plymouth Township family. When the family stopped by Petsmart to visit with some dogs after the death of their previous dog, it was love at first sight between Sable and her future human sister.
Petswjvl.com

Hercules – WJVL Pet of the Week

Hercules is ready to go the distance to find his forever home! He is handsome, sweet, energetic, and would make a great addition to any family! Hercules loves to spend time running around outside and lounging in the sun. We hope his name instills some courage in this little guy because he can be shy at first. He would love to build some confidence with you! His ideal home would be patient, loving, and ready to play. Call The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin at 608-752-5622 to schedule your meet and greet!
Champaign County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Bathsheba is a beautiful spayed 4-year-old dark torti. She had sadly been left behind when her former people moved away. Bathsheba is your typical ornery torti, playful and independent, sassy and sweet. She’s now looking for her real fur-ever home. Come by and meet Bathsheba in the front lobby at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED.
Scottsbluff, NEruralradio.com

Marmaduke- PHS Pet of the Week

For this week’s featured Pet of the Week, we meet Marmaduke, a 2 year old German Sheppard Mix that has a whole lotta love to give…. Plus whoever adopts Marmaduke will also receive a $25 Murdoch’s gift card to start spoiling her right away. Visit her at the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff today!
