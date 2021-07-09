Pet of the Week: Gable

The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Baby and Casanova. Baby was a scared kitten that hissed and backed into the corner of his condo. Never swatted, he was just very frightened and not used to being handled. So he went to a foster home and, along with four other shy boys, learned that people are good. People give food, play and love. He may always hesitate when being picked up, but once in your arms, he purrs and is a happy, loving boy. He has lots of energy and loves to zoom around. He adores other cats ... even big ones. Gentle love is required for this fella.