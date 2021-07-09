Justice: Delta variant cases jump from 12 to 15, in six counties
Jul. 8—MORGANTOWN — The Delta variant continued as the topic of the day at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing from the governor's office. Gov. Jim Justice said the number of Delta cases in the state bumped up from 12 to 15, and is now in six counties. The Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard hadn't been updated to reflect that, so it was not possible to see what counties the new cases were in. As of Wednesday, Monongalia County had the highest total, with five cases.www.mdjonline.com
