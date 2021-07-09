Cancel
Laredo, TX

Rain, rain, go away

By Richard Berler
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A nearly stationary low pressure system along with a deep layer of very moist air will likely fuel additional shower activity over our area through Friday. The upper level low will begin to move away to the west during Saturday. With a still moist atmosphere, a scattered shower is still possible. The trend, though, will be to a bit more sunshine with hotter temperatures (but still lower than our 100F heat this time of the year) beginning Saturday.

