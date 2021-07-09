Cancel
Simi Valley, CA

Flying the flag with respect

By wpeditor
simivalleyacorn.com
 12 days ago

Over July 4th weekend, someone asked why certain people (like us) put up their flag on national holidays, but don’t display them year-round. This was my reply: Many of us, including very patriotic Americans who live morally and give back to our community, may feel the flag has been usurped by, for lack of a better word, radicals. It was marched into our Capital alongside the Confederate and Trump flags. It was used to beat police officers, and it has been defaced (fully against Title 4, U.S. Code Chapter 8, Respect for Flag) with blue, red and other lines and/or symbolism.

