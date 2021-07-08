Cancel
Rome, GA

Devlin III, William

Cover picture for the articleMr. William Albert Devlin III, affectionately known as "Guido" and "Billy", age 55, of Rome, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at a local hospital. Guido was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 3, 1965, son of Carolyn Lindsey Devlin and the late William Albert Devlin II. He was also preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Devlin, by a daughter, Darby Devlin, and by a sister, Christine Devlin. Guido was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Floyd College. He retired as an officer with the Rome City Police Department. Most recently, Guido was a school bus driver for the Rome City School system. He also worked as an insurance agent for a time. Survivors include his wife, Beth Devlin, Rome; 3 daughters, Danielle Ely (Jonathan), Rome, Brittany Edwards (Brock), Rome, and Destinie Adams (Bryce), Rome; 8 grandchildren, Camdyn, Zoey, Greyson, Aubrey, Tanner, Marley, Piper and Baylor; his mother, Carolyn Devlin, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brother, Tim Devlin (Christine), Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nieces and nephews, Jake, Peggy, West, Cece, Joseph, Rachel, and Danny. In accordance with his wishes, Guido will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 6pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Rome City Police Chaplain Scott McClure will officiate. The family requests casual attire, preferably in Guido's favorite sports teams, Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The family will receive friends from 4pm until service time on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Honorary pallbearers are to assemble by 5:30pm on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, and include: Kirk Rickman, Dana Collum, Randy Lacey, Kelly Flowers, Tom Ewing and David Hightower. The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to First Baptist Church of Oakland Park, FL, for all the love and support they have given to Guido's mother, Carolyn Devlin. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.

