Unabomber manifesto display

The Reagan Library recently installed Ted Kaczynski’s original Manifesto into its “FBI: From Al Capone to Al Qaeda” exhibition now open to the public. Kaczynski, also known publicly as the Unabomber, wrote the 35,000-word document, demanding the news media publish it or else he would set off more bombs. The Manifesto ultimately led to his capture and arrest as his sister-in-law recognized the thoughts and beliefs in it as those of her husband’s brother.