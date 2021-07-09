Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Unabomber manifesto display

By wpeditor
simivalleyacorn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reagan Library recently installed Ted Kaczynski’s original Manifesto into its “FBI: From Al Capone to Al Qaeda” exhibition now open to the public. Kaczynski, also known publicly as the Unabomber, wrote the 35,000-word document, demanding the news media publish it or else he would set off more bombs. The Manifesto ultimately led to his capture and arrest as his sister-in-law recognized the thoughts and beliefs in it as those of her husband’s brother.

www.simivalleyacorn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
Person
Ted Kaczynski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Reagan Library#Fbi#Al Qaeda#Manifesto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Sean Spicer What Capitalism Is

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at Sean Spicer after he claimed she was "using capitalism to push socialism" by selling merchandise. Spicer, a former While House press secretary, made the comment in a tweet on Monday that also included a link to a Reuters report about the New York congresswoman's investment in her online store.
Public Educationgrantcountyherald.com

An open letter to Tucker Carlson

Hey Tuck, I just got done watching a segment of your show. You know, the one where you suggest that there should be a camera in every classroom in order to root out…let me get this accurate…”civilization ending poison.”. I’m going to zig where you thought most teachers would zag....
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The founding myth of Trumpism is a fake

(CNN) — The founding myth of Donald Trump's political career goes something like this: He descended down a golden escalator at Trump Tower, surrounded by an organic mob of well-wishers all there to see him announce his 2016 campaign for president. "You know the famous escalator scene," Trump once said...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

U.S. Military Prioritizing ‘Woke’ Training Over Combat Instruction

America’s military is going so “woke,” it’s making that type of social-behavior training a higher priority than actually training to fight enemies, according to a member of Congress. U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, reacted in a Fox News report recently to word of an investigation into the U.S. Navy and...
PoliticsDaily Reflector

Blowback is America's ugly tradition

Suffice it to say that since World War II serious people and secret organizations in the name of strategic geopolitical balance have done things behind the scenes that would have appalled the American people had they been privy to these things done in our name. One glaring example was that...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
Congress & Courtspoliceandsecuritynews.com

Legal Update July/August 2021

In Caniglia v. Strom (US 5-17-21), the United States Supreme Court recently addressed the question of whether law enforcement’s community caretaking duties create a stand-alone doctrine which justifies warrantless searches and seizures in the home. The answer, according to the Court, is NO! Here, the Court refused to recognize the “community caretaking” rule as a “freestanding” Fourth Amendment category.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden administration transfers first detainee out of Guantanamo Bay

The Biden administration made its first transfer of a Guantanamo Bay inmate to his home country as the administration pushes to shutter the facility. The Department of Defense announced on Monday morning the transfer of Abdul Latif Nasir back to Morocco. In 2016, the Periodic Review Board process ruled that...
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

How Soviet leaders sons fought in World War II

During the war against Nazi Germany, the sons of senior members of the Soviet leadership did not enjoy any privileges and were sent to fight in the bloodiest of battles alongside regular servicemen. Yakov Dzhugashvili. Yakov Dzhugashvili in German captivity. Wolfram von Richthofen. At the outbreak of the Great Patriotic...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Civil Rights Pioneer Gloria Richardson Dies At Age 99

Fearless civil rights trailblazer Gloria Richardson died peacefully in her sleep on July 15. She was 99-years old, the Associated Press (AP) reported. One of the most iconic images of the civil rights movement showed an unbothered Richardson pushing a National Guard soldier’s bayonet away from her. Richardson was a...
ProtestsNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Hits Out at Protesters As Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Cut

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit out at protesters after his and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) California rally was canceled, forcing them to hold a press conference outside. The controversial Republican duo hit out against the Left and praised an "America First" agenda after multiple venues stopped them from hosting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy