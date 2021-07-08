Thornton, Ashley

Ashley LeAnn Thornton, age 36, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ashley was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 7, 1984. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wyatt Clayton and Sue Thornton, Hoyt Langford and Minnie Bell Langford Bradley, Michael Sr. and Sophia Walochik, and Bobby G. McEntire. Ashley spent her 36 years of life being a daughter, mom, and friend. She was known by her nickname, "Scooty Bug," all of her life. She was always described as giving the best hugs and smiles. She said her greatest accomplishment was being a mom to her daughter, Alana. She loved her so very much. In 2016, Ashley was hit by a drunk driver on the Armuchee Connector. She spent the last 5 years in recovery and much pain. The family takes comfort that she is no longer hurting and healed with her Savior. The family asks for your prayers during this time. She is survived by her parents, David (Teresa) Thornton of Armuchee, GA, and Darlene Langford (Mike) Walochik of Holly Springs, GA. She was born on August 7, 1984. She was the mother to her best friend, Alana Viebrock. She is the sister to Amy (Josh) Sullins, Casey (Mitchell) Turner, Tommy Russell, and Ashley (Chris) Beyl. Her grandmother, Ann McEntire, survives, as well as 12 nieces and nephews. Ashley's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at West Rome Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12 until 2pm in the sanctuary, with the funeral service being at 2pm. The service will be led by her dad, David Thornton, and Pastor Jarrod Roberts, a close family friend. Music will be presented by family friend, Colby Pendrey. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.