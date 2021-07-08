Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armuchee, GA

Thornton, Ashley

northwestgeorgianews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley LeAnn Thornton, age 36, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Ashley was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 7, 1984. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wyatt Clayton and Sue Thornton, Hoyt Langford and Minnie Bell Langford Bradley, Michael Sr. and Sophia Walochik, and Bobby G. McEntire. Ashley spent her 36 years of life being a daughter, mom, and friend. She was known by her nickname, "Scooty Bug," all of her life. She was always described as giving the best hugs and smiles. She said her greatest accomplishment was being a mom to her daughter, Alana. She loved her so very much. In 2016, Ashley was hit by a drunk driver on the Armuchee Connector. She spent the last 5 years in recovery and much pain. The family takes comfort that she is no longer hurting and healed with her Savior. The family asks for your prayers during this time. She is survived by her parents, David (Teresa) Thornton of Armuchee, GA, and Darlene Langford (Mike) Walochik of Holly Springs, GA. She was born on August 7, 1984. She was the mother to her best friend, Alana Viebrock. She is the sister to Amy (Josh) Sullins, Casey (Mitchell) Turner, Tommy Russell, and Ashley (Chris) Beyl. Her grandmother, Ann McEntire, survives, as well as 12 nieces and nephews. Ashley's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at West Rome Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12 until 2pm in the sanctuary, with the funeral service being at 2pm. The service will be led by her dad, David Thornton, and Pastor Jarrod Roberts, a close family friend. Music will be presented by family friend, Colby Pendrey. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Armuchee, GA
Floyd County, GA
Obituaries
County
Floyd County, GA
City
Holly Springs, GA
City
Mitchell, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby G
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#The Armuchee Connector#West Rome Baptist Church#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy