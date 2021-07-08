3009 Q St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Great Investment Property in Churchill Area 10. This home features 2 BR / 1 Bath. Please submit your highest and best offer. If fortunate enough to receive multiple offers. The offers will be reviewed on Sunday 5pm.July 11, 2021. Please reflect this on your purchase agreement for your expiration date. Home will not qualify for FHA/VHDA. ALL CASH OFFERS must submit proof of Funds NO Exceptions Property sold AS-IS WHERE IS inspections are for informational purpose only. Seller will not make any repairs.