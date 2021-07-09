Summer fun right in your own backyard
The Fourth of July has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean local residents are packing up the lawn chairs and heading back indoors. Summer is in full swing, and folks are determined to enjoy the parks, restaurants, hiking trails, even the beaches they were denied last year due to the pandemic. So here’s a short list of fun events coming up; for more listings, see our Calendar section and check our lifestyle magazine at beyondtheacorn.net.www.simivalleyacorn.com
Comments / 0