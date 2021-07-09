FOURTH and Goal
STAR-SPANGLED—At left, Nathan Caceras, 4, front, and Jaxson Hartman, 5, pose at a photo booth raising funds to bring GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center, to Simi Valley during the July Fourth Celebration at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park. Bottom left, guitarist Rod Cordova performs with the band Bad Habit. Below, Jessie Snow of Simi Valley uses a bubble wand at the event, hosted by the Simi Valley Days Foundation. For more on GiGi’s Playhouse, see Page 10.www.simivalleyacorn.com
Comments / 0