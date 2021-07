Food insecurity is still real for millions of Americans and the pandemic only brought the issue out in the open. The great news is kids in Maine are going to be getting free breakfast and lunch which will be a huge help to many families in the area. Last year, the federal government announced an aid program to assist students in getting their free lunches and meals during the school closures. Maine and California have announced that they are going to keep the free meal program going according to pressherald.com.