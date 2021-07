Planes, trains and automobiles: That's been the method of transportation for decades. But of course, in 2020 travel changed. For a period of time, it froze. In 2021 and beyond, travel will never be the same. After months of lockdowns, Americans hit the road and the friendly skies in size over Memorial Day weekend. It was the busiest travel event since the pandemic began. More than 7 million people traveled by plane, and it's estimated that 37 million people traveled by car. People were itching to get out and about and have some fun. There seems to be so much pent-up demand, and I believe the U.S. economy is set for a summer spending surge. The reopening of America continues.