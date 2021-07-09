Confessions of a washed-up Black swimmer

Don’t forget: Even though they are poised to take place in 2021, the Olympics that we’ve all been waiting for are still the 2020 Olympics. From the perspectives of the athletes, it’s as if they’ve been at the starting blocks all along, waiting to burst out, to dive or mount, throw or take one long last leap. From the point of view of everybody else, the notion of athletes returning feels like that next moment in a relay, when a baton from life before the pandemic gets passed on to a runner after, the teams joyfully picking up speed in a new world—and, somehow, speeding us along with them.