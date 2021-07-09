Sifu Gets A New gameplay Video During Sony's State Of Play
Developer and publisher Sloclap revealed a new gameplay video for Sifu during Sony's State Of Play livestream today. The video, which has been dubbed "Into the Club, Part II", shows off a ton of footage of the devastating real-world kung fu combat moves you can master in the game, all of which are fueled and driven by the fury of revenge. The game is still a long way out as it won't be released until 2022 on the PS4/5 and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the video down at the bottom!bleedingcool.com
