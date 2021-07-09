Sifu Gets A New gameplay Video During Sony's State Of Play

I’ve been following the Demon Slayer video game – now known as The Hinokami Chronicles – for a while, mainly because I’m such a huge fan of the anime. During today’s State of Play, more gameplay and narrative footage was shown, this time, chronicling (see what I did there?) the Tsuzumi Mansion arc when Tanjiro first meets the hot-tempered Inosuke. The artwork is pretty spot on, but the in-game location looks barren and the English voice acting is lackluster (real anime fans only watch/play the sub!). Jokes aside, this latest trailer lacks the magic that the anime is known for. You can watch the trailer from the State of Play below.