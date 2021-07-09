Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sifu Gets A New gameplay Video During Sony's State Of Play

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper and publisher Sloclap revealed a new gameplay video for Sifu during Sony's State Of Play livestream today. The video, which has been dubbed "Into the Club, Part II", shows off a ton of footage of the devastating real-world kung fu combat moves you can master in the game, all of which are fueled and driven by the fury of revenge. The game is still a long way out as it won't be released until 2022 on the PS4/5 and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the video down at the bottom!

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Martial Arts#The Epic Games Store#Chinese#Pak Mei Kung Fu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Video GamesNME

The next Sony State of Play livestream arrives this week

Sony has announced the next State of Play livestream will arrive on Thursday, July 8 and will showcase an extended look at Deathloop. As detailed in the latest PlayStation Blog post, Sony will be showing off approximately 30 minutes of indie and third-party updates, including the upcoming Arkane Studios title.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

30 Minute PlayStation State of Play Coming This Thursday, But it’s Probably Not the Big Sony Show You Were Hoping For

Sony finally announced the long rumored PlayStation State of Play, which will air this Thursday, July 8th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern. The will run about 30 minutes, with nine minutes focused on an extended look at Deathloop. The remainder of the running time is centered on “updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles.” Sony set expectations by saying this State of Play would not feature God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next PlayStation VR.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Deathloop Gets 9 Minutes Of New Gameplay

Deathloop is the upcoming time-bending FPS game from the talented minds of Arkane Lyon. When the developers of such amazing franchises as Dishonored, and Prey (2017) are making a new IP, people pay attention. While unfortunately, the game was originally slated for release earlier this year. It suffered a delay to September of this year, due to the wave of COVID that struck Europe where Arkane Lyon is located.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Lost Judgment Gets New Trailer At State of Play

Lost Judgment, a game set in the Yakuza universe, just keeps looking better and better. While earlier this week they chose to show off the darker tone opening cinematic to the game, at the PlayStation State of Play they took the time to remind us that the game isn’t all doom and gloom. It is also a lot of fun and games.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Sifu Delayed to Early 2022 Due To Pandemic, New Gameplay Trailer Released

Kung Fu fighting game Sifu has been delayed to early 2022, nearly half a year later than its original late 2021 release window. Developer Sloclap cited stunted development caused by the ongoing pandemic, and made the decision to delay the game in order to ensure the release of a “polished game” while maintaining the health of the development team without any crunch. To help ease the wait, the studio released a new gameplay teaser which features the main character tearing through a fight club.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

JETT: The Far Shore State of Play Gameplay Trailer

Superbrothers and Pine Scented have revealed a new gameplay trailer for exploration game JETT: The Far Shore. As previously reported, the game is a cinematic action adventure where Jett scout Mei must explore an oceanic world aboard a low-flying, high speed aircraft. While originally showing just the ocean, a new gameplay trailer has revealed Mei will explore other biomes.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Talking Point: Was Sony's Latest State of Play Livestream Any Good?

It's not what many were expecting, but Sony did indeed host an announcement-focused livestream on 8th July 2021. A new State of Play showcase focusing on Deathloop as well as third-party titles and indies, of course! At least it keeps us ticking over until the platform holder's next big event, right? Anyway, the PS5 timed-exclusive from Bethesda was indeed the centrepiece of the show, but that's not to say there weren't any new reveals to share. Far from it, in fact.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS5 brawler Sifu delayed, new gameplay shown

Sifu, the hotly anticipated PS5 brawler, has been delayed with new gameplay shown during last night’s State of Play event. Also coming to PS4 and PC, the game will now launch in 2022 developers Slopclap have revealed. It’s not all bad news however – there’s a new Sifu gameplay trailer to karate chop into.
Video Gamespsu.com

Rumour – Sony’s Next State Of Play Is Set For Mid-August

Sony’s most recent State Of Play event showcased some exciting upcoming releases from third-party developers and more incredible looking gameplay for Deathloop, but it wasn’t exactly the big ‘E3’ style State Of Play people were hoping for, though a rumour now points to that coming during the middle of August.
Video GamesIGN

Sony State of Play: Everything Announced At the July 2021 PlayStation News Event

The latest Sony State of Play took place today, featuring a smattering of updates on already-announced games plus new reveals. As expected, Deathloop anchored the show, but there were several other announcements as well, chief among them the Death Stranding: Director's Cut release date reveal. We also learned about Moss: Book 2, a follow-up to the popular PlayStation VR title featuring a tiny mouse on an adventure.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Demon Slayer Game Trailer From Sony State Of Play Lacks The Anime's Magic

I’ve been following the Demon Slayer video game – now known as The Hinokami Chronicles – for a while, mainly because I’m such a huge fan of the anime. During today’s State of Play, more gameplay and narrative footage was shown, this time, chronicling (see what I did there?) the Tsuzumi Mansion arc when Tanjiro first meets the hot-tempered Inosuke. The artwork is pretty spot on, but the in-game location looks barren and the English voice acting is lackluster (real anime fans only watch/play the sub!). Jokes aside, this latest trailer lacks the magic that the anime is known for. You can watch the trailer from the State of Play below.
Comicspurexbox.com

Video: New Demon Slayer Gameplay Captures The Anime Perfectly

Fans were happy to find out last month that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles would be getting a western release one day after its launch in Japan. The anime has exploded in certain territories around the world, with the recent film becoming the highest grossing movie of 2020, as well as the biggest film in Japan of all time. So yeah, it's a pretty big deal.
Video GamesIGN

Moss: Book 2 Announced at Sony State of Play

Sony and developer Polyarc have announced Moss: Book 2, the sequel to the studio's 2018 PSVR hit that combined puzzles, platforming, combat, and a wonderful sense of being physically in the world through PSVR. We loved the original, and the sequel will also debut on PSVR, though no release date has been publicly announced as of yet.
Video GamesTechRadar

Sony State of Play: when is the next PlayStation event and what to expect?

Sony State of Play is a semi-regular digital event, showcasing the latest and greatest PlayStation news, updates, reveals and announcements. Since the showcase began back in 2019, we've seen Sony use State of Play to reveal The Last of Us 2 release date, debut gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima, and drop new trailers for games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Returnal. So it's always worth tuning in to the State of Play livestreams if you want to be alerted to any big announcements for PS5 games, PSVR games and PS4 games.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

The Winners from Sony's Latest State of Play

It’s always interesting to observe which games attract the most attention in the aftermath of a State of Play or press conference. While the data certainly isn’t fool proof – different channels upload the same clips and engagement alters based on YouTube’s algorithm – we figured we’d compile the most watched trailers from Sony’s show earlier this week, as ordered by views on the official PlayStation account. This is accurate as of 1PM BST on 9th July – obviously the data can and will change.
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

PlayStation State of Play coming Thursday with Deathloop gameplay

A new PlayStation State of Play has been announced for this Thursday. The showcase is due to take place this Thursday June 8 from 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. Sony revealed the new showcase in a tweet that promised a brand new look at Deathloop, as well as updates on indies as well as third-party games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy