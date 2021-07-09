Cancel
Lakers to play in 3rd annual California Classic Summer League in Sacramento

By Staff and news service reports
Los Angeles Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers again plan to field a team in the four-team California Classic Summer League event hosted by the Sacramento Kings early next month. The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will join the Kings and Lakers for the two-day event on Aug. 3-4 at the Golden 1 Center. Both days will feature a doubleheader with games scheduled for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Lakers will face the Heat before the Kings play the Warriors on Aug. 3. The Warriors will face the Heat before the Kings square off with the Lakers on Aug. 4.

