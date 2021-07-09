Proposals: Condo development on Kanuga Road, light manufacturing for downtown
The Hendersonville Planning Board at its meeting July 12 will review a plan to build nine condominiums on Kanuga Road and consider allowing light manufacturing downtown. LCV Ventures, owner of the property, and David Day, with Day Associates Construction Services, submitted a site plan review and major subdivision application to the city to build the condos on a vacant and wooded 4.77-acre tract of land. The project is called Kanuga Trails.www.blueridgenow.com
