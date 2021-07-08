Asked and Answered: July 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be in need of a quarterback in 2022 and they will have money to spare. Here are five passers they could trade for. This looks like it could be it for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger is entering his 18th season in the NFL, and he hasn’t exactly aged as well as some of the other veteran quarterbacks from his generation. Because of the way his contract is structured and what we saw from him late in the season last year, 2021 is likely to be Ben’s final season in the NFL.