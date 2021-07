SEATTLE, July 19, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Photopheresis Products Market Analysis. Blood is infused with photosensitizing chemicals and bombarded with precise wavelengths of light in photopheresis, a kind of apheresis and photodynamic treatment. Extracorporeal photopheresis or ECP is another name for it. ECP is a leukapheresis-based therapy method licensed by the US FDA for the treatment of advanced cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. ECP is also used to treat type I diabetes, GVHD (graft versus host disease), scleroderma, Crohn’s disease, lupus erythematosus, lichen planus, and atopic dermatitis, among other conditions. There are several photopheresis products on the market, including open and closed systems, but only the closed system has been authorized by the US FDA due to the decreased potential risk and infection during reinfusion. Additionally, compared to open systems, closed systems are technologically sophisticated.