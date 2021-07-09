Deputies: Man arrested after crashing into car dealership, fleeing on foot
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an attempted traffic stop led to a suspect crashing into a car dealership and fleeing on foot on Thursday afternoon. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop on Marcus Goins who then led deputies on a chase before driving into an Audi dealership on Savannah Highway and crashing into four unoccupied vehicles, causing property damage. They say the suspect then fled on foot.www.live5news.com
