White Salmon fire contained, officials say

A fire which started in a field near Spring Street in White Salmon Thursday afternoon has been contained, fire officials said. Klickitat County Fire District No. 3 Chief Wesley Long said the fire started due to an individual cutting metal near tall, dry grass. The fire caused road closures and fire officials requested Klickitat PUD to denenergize power lines in the area to allow for crews to better prevent spread of the blaze, though Klickitat PUD restored power by 5 p.m, Long said. Main Street reopened to public traffic around 4:30 p.m.