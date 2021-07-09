Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH AND NORTHEASTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 904 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Durkee Lake, or 9 miles south of Faith, moving southeast at 50 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Faith, Howes, Red Scaffold, Bridger, Takini, and Durkee Lake. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH