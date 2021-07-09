Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 901 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of New Leipzig, or 15 miles southwest of Elgin, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include New Leipzig, Burt and Bentley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH