Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HAAKON AND SOUTHEASTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 917 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8, or 12 miles south of Lantry, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0