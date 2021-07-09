Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 916 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Thunder Hawk, or 17 miles northeast of Lemmon, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Grant and east central Adams Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
