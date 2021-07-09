Viking Mines Ltd (VKA)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.