New York City, NY

Decades of ‘Bad Spending’ Leave New York Subway Flooded

July 8, 2021
 12 days ago

Decades of “bad spending” have led to massive floods raging through the subway systems of New York City. “This is what happens when the [NYC’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority] makes bad spending decisions for decades. We need congestion pricing [money] ASAP to protect stations from street flooding, elevate entrances and add green infrastructure to absorb flash storm runoff. This cannot be New York,” Democrat mayoral candidate Eric Adams tweeted.

