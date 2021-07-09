Showers and storms for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect scattered showers and storms to make their way back into the area for Thursday afternoon and evening. We will cool down into the low 70′s for overnight into Friday. Expect to wake up to cloud cover for Friday morning before we see more storms move through the area for Friday. Although not all of us will get the rainfall, if you do then you could see some heavy rain and gusty winds as well. The rain chances hold on for the weekend, but especially for Sunday. Saturday looks to be dry for the morning hours before rain chances increase into the afternoon. Sunday looks to be wetter than Saturday with slightly more widespread rain coverage. We keep temperatures in the upper 80′s and low 90′s for the weekend and into next week. Rain chances hold steady for the beginning and middle of next week as well.