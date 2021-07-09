Cancel
Indians hit 3-run HRs in 8th, 9th to stun KC

MLB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- “Honestly, I swear on my kids, I went there almost like hoping they'd walk José,” said Franmil Reyes, who just wanted to get in the batter’s box. There were two outs in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied and José Ramírez coming up to the plate. The Royals could’ve chosen to face the All-Star but decided to intentionally walk him to get to Reyes, which is exactly what he wanted. Two pitches later, Reyes lifted the Indians to a walk-off 7-4 victory on a three-run homer Thursday night at Progressive Field.

MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Reyes' 3-run HR in 9th, Indians end 9-game slide, beat KC

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians ended a nine-game losing streak — their longest under manager Terry Francona — with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. After Royals manager Mike Matheny...
MLBMLB

Royals draft hometown kid Carter Jensen

Carter Jensen couldn’t count how many times he has sat in the stands at Kauffman Stadium and dreamt about being one of the players on the field. The Kansas City native and Park Hill High School graduate has gone to a lot of Royals games in his lifetime, always with the dream of playing Major League Baseball one day.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Paul Goldschmidt homer leads Cards past Giants

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to lead the host St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. The victory snapped San Francisco's five-game winning streak. The two play for the series win on Sunday afternoon. The Giants,...
MLBCanton Repository

Cleveland homers twice to beat Oakland, former UA pitcher Chris Bassitt 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt’s first pitch, and Cleveland beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday. Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Coliseum and had a group of family and friends in attendance, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help Cleveland win its fifth in six games.
MLBTimes Daily

Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Thursday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MLBsemoball.com

Alvarez hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Astros beat A's 9-6

HOUSTON (AP) -- Yordan Alvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, Jose Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Alvarez, who was activated off the paternity list...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Gamel hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 runs; Pirates rip Braves 11-1

PITTSBURGH — Ben Gamel and Chase De Jong have spent five-plus years bouncing around the major leagues in search of a home. Maybe they’ll stick in Pittsburgh. Maybe they won’t. They’ve been around long enough to know it’s unwise to take anything for granted. Better to live in the moment, particularly the ones the journeymen enjoyed during an 11-1 victory over Atlanta on Monday.
MLBsemoball.com

Lowe hits slam, Rays rally with 2 in 9th to beat Indians 9-8

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8 on Monday night. Manuel Margot departed after straining his left hamstring when he led off...
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Bradley HR in 9th, Indians overcome bad baserunning, beat KC

UNDATED (AP) — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz over the wall in right-center as the...
MLBMLB

Blue Jays propose return to Rogers Centre

When will the Blue Jays return home to Toronto? It’s a question that’s loomed over the organization for nearly two seasons now, and a question that none of Major League Baseball’s other 29 clubs have had to deal with. The Blue Jays have officially proposed a July 30 return to...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Indians have decision to make on Jose Ramirez

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and names have circulated left and right. From the obvious ones such as Kris Bryant and Joey Gallo, and an unlikely candidate in Max Scherzer, there could be a ton of movement. As far as the Cleveland Indians are concerned, they have a decision to make regarding slugger Jose Ramirez, although it doesn’t look like they will include him in a trade anytime soon.
MLBMLB

A marathon of Derby HRs (& more fun facts)

The 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby promised spectacle and drama, and it delivered. Mammoth homers cut through the mile-high air at Coors Field, where the humidor had been turned off for the day. There were big bombs, upsets and plenty of last-second nail-biting. When the baseballs finally stopped flying, more than 300 dingers had been hit, and Pete Alonso had earned his second consecutive Derby title.
MLBMLB

Draft Day 3: How to watch, best available

DENVER -- To understand how important Day 3 of the Draft is, all you have to do is look at this year’s All-Star Game rosters. There are eight players named to this year’s All-Star teams who were drafted between the 11th and 20th rounds. Had you been watching those later rounds of the Draft over the years, you would have seen Ryan Pressly (2007), Nathan Eovaldi (2008), Taylor Rogers (2012) and Brandon Woodruff (2014) taken in the 11th round, Cedric Mullins (2015) in the 13th, Chris Bassitt (2011) in the 16th, Josh Hader (2012) in the 19th and J.D. Martinez (2009) in round 20.

