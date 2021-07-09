St. Pete art show looks to explore and celebrate feminine energy

Now and Upcoming at Reston Art Gallery and Studios. As a student, and through his profession in architecture, Wayne Schiffelbein had a strong interest in mobiles and stabiles that led to a career in sculpting these fine art objects. As an artist, now his Calder-esque works are in a featured show, “Art In Motion,” on display at Reston Art Gallery and Studios (RAGS) on weekends through August 1. Combining colored aluminum and glass, balanced with stainless steel in contemporary style, Schiffelbein’s mobiles are inspired by his visit to the Guggenheim Museum’s 1964 feature of Alexander Calder’s work. “It was an unforgettable experience,” he says. “I spent hours observing and moving among the various mobiles which were hanging everywhere in that very dynamic exhibition space.” The caliber of Schiffelbein’s work caught the attention of Arts Fairfax, which commissioned four of his stabile sculptures for presentation to recipients of the 2017 Arts Awards.