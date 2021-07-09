Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete art show looks to explore and celebrate feminine energy

By Daniel Figueroa IV
WMNF
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn art show celebrating femininity is coming to St. Petersburg this weekend. More than 50 visual and performance artists plan to use their work to explore the beauty and ambiguity of the female form. Listen:. It’s all right there in the name. “We are Feminine.” Three simple words that can...

www.wmnf.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Femininity#Photography#Coastal Creative
