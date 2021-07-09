Present day Innovation has Given Us a Brilliant Scope of Sports Shades

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”