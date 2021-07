Zaila Avant-garde made history on Thursday when she became the first African-American Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. The Louisiana teen told CBS This Morning, “It felt like really good. It’s like a kind of like a dream come true because I’ve been working toward that goal for, like, two years. And so to finally have it, it’s like the best possible outcome because it couldn’t have gone any better,” Avant-garde said. The winning word was “Murraya” (a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees), according to ESPN.